Countdown to Broadridge Financial (BR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.39 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Broadridge Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Global Technology and Operations' to come in at $468.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Recurring revenues' should come in at $751.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Equity and other' will likely reach $36.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Event-driven revenues- Mutual funds' will reach $29.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +38.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Investor Communication Solutions- Total ICS Event-driven revenues' will reach $65.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investor Communication Solutions- Distribution revenues' of $572.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Investor Communication Solutions' should arrive at $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Data-driven fund solutions' stands at $112.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Issuer' to reach $63.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investor Communication Solutions- ICS Recurring revenues- Customer communications' reaching $201.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Capital markets' will reach $290.63 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global Technology and Operations- GTO Recurring revenues- Wealth and investment management' at $178.14 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

