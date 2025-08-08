Countdown to Brinker International (EAT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brinker International (EAT) will report quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 50.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.43 billion, exhibiting an increase of 18.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Brinker International metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Franchise and other revenues' to come in at $12.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales' will reach $1.41 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Company sales- Chili's' should arrive at $1.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's' reaching $125.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total restaurants - Brinker International' will reach 1,629 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,614 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change' will likely reach 21.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Company owned restaurants - Total' to reach 1,164 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,171 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Franchise restaurants - Total' will reach 465 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 443 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Company owned restaurants - Chili's' at 1,114 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,121 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable Sales - Company - owned' of 18.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations' should come in at 50 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Franchise restaurants - Chili's - International' stands at 364 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 344 .

Shares of Brinker International have demonstrated returns of -4.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EAT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

