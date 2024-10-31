Countdown to Bright Horizons (BFAM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. Revenues are expected to be $710.72 million, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bright Horizons metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Full service center-based child care' at $488.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Educational advisory and other services' will reach $29.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Back-up care' will likely reach $191.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income from operations- Full service center-based child care' should come in at $16.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.99 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Income from operations- Educational advisory and other services' will reach $5.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.15 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Back-up care' will reach $59.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $51.68 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bright Horizons here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Bright Horizons have returned -3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, BFAM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

