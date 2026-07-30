Countdown to BP (BP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BP (BP) to post quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 120%. Revenues are expected to be $67.71 billion, up 42% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gas & low carbon energy - Average realizations - Liquids' of 89 dollars per barrel. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64 dollars per barrel in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gas & low carbon energy - Average realizations - Natural gas' should arrive at 7 dollars per thousands of cubic feet. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7 dollars per thousands of cubic feet in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Liquids' will reach 76.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customer and products - Refinery Throughput - Total' will likely reach 1,423.55 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,288.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Natural gas' to reach 3946 thousands of cubic feet per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4043 thousands of cubic feet per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas' at 2267 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2338 thousands of cubic feet per day.

The consensus estimate for 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Liquids' stands at 1,027.60 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,115.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gas & low carbon energy - Production (net of royalties) - Total hydrocarbons' will reach 756.36 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 782.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Total hydrocarbons' reaching 1,418.55 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,518.00 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Oil production & operations - Average realisations - Natural gas (bp Average)' will reach 4 dollars per barrel. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4 dollars per barrel in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - Rest of World' should come in at 405 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 390 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Analysts expect 'Production (net of royalties) - Oil production & operations - Natural gas - Europe' to come in at 260 thousands of cubic feet per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 257 thousands of cubic feet per day.

Over the past month, shares of BP have returned +19.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, BP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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