Countdown to Boyd (BYD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Boyd Gaming (BYD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, reflecting a decline of 0.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.03 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Boyd metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other' will reach $37.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas' should arrive at $54.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South' at $551.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals' to reach $223.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Online' should come in at $7.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.24 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other' will reach $27.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.96 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas' will likely reach $18.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $19.41 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South' of $204.36 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $201.40 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals' will reach $106.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $112.71 million.

Shares of Boyd have demonstrated returns of +0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BYD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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