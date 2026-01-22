Countdown to Boston Properties (BXP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boston Properties (BXP) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.80 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 0.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $814.66 million, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Boston Properties metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Parking and other (including insurance proceeds)' reaching $35.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Development and management services' will likely reach $9.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hotel' will reach $13.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Lease' should arrive at $814.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

Analysts expect 'Occupancy % of In-Service Properties' to come in at 86.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Depreciation and amortization' to reach $215.63 million.

Shares of Boston Properties have experienced a change of -4.8% in the past month compared to the +0.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BXP is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

BXP, Inc. (BXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

