Countdown to Boot Barn (BOOT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Boot Barn (BOOT) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 22.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $458.18 million, increasing 18% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boot Barn metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Stores Opened/Acquired' stands at 21. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 18 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average store square footage, end of period' to reach 11,134. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10,929 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Stores operating at end of period' to come in at 459. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 400 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total retail store square footage, end of period' of 5.11 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.37 million.



Boot Barn shares have witnessed a change of +20.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BOOT is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

