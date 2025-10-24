Countdown to Boeing (BA) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Boeing (BA) to post quarterly loss of -$2.46 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 76.4%. Revenues are expected to be $21.92 billion, up 22.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 89.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Boeing metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Global Services' of $5.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' should come in at $6.29 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' stands at $10.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +39.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Deliveries - Total' will reach 151 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 116 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' reaching 117 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 92 .

Analysts expect 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' to come in at 22 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14 .

Analysts predict that the 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' will reach 6 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' will reach 6 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' will likely reach $957.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $834.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

