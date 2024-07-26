Countdown to Boeing (BA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Boeing (BA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $1.68 per share, reflecting a decline of 104.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $17.49 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 11.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 44% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Boeing metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Global Services' should arrive at $5.05 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' will reach $6.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' of $6.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -28.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Deliveries - Total' will reach 102. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 136 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' stands at 63. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 103.

Analysts predict that the 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' will reach 13. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' reaching 8. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 8 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' to come in at 7. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings/(loss) from operations- Global Services' to reach $947.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $856 million.



Boeing shares have witnessed a change of +1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BA is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

