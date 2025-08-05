Countdown to Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating a decline of 18.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $463.85 million, representing an increase of 16.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Blue Owl Capital Corporation metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income' stands at $346.72 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income' of $7.12 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income' to reach $37.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income' reaching $23.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -99.9%.

Analysts expect 'Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income' to come in at $9.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of +34% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind (PIK) interest income' at $42.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments' will likely reach $419.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total investment income from controlled, affiliated investments' will reach $47.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.8% year over year.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation have demonstrated returns of -2.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OBDC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

