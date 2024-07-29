Countdown to Block (SQ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Block (SQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 94.9%. Revenues are expected to be $6.22 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Block metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription and services-based' to come in at $1.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Transaction-based' reaching $1.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Bitcoin' of $2.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Hardware' will reach $39.78 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Corporate and Other- Total' stands at $60.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Square- Total' will reach $1.99 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Square- Hardware' should come in at $40.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Square- Subscription and services-based' to reach $305.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -19.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Square- Transaction-based' should arrive at $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Cash App- Bitcoin' will likely reach $2.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Cash App- Transaction-based' will reach $123.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Payment Volume (GPV)' at $63.30 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $59.01 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Block have demonstrated returns of -6.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SQ is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

