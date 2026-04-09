Countdown to BlackRock (BLK) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock (BLK) will report quarterly earnings of $12.01 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.62 billion, exhibiting an increase of 25.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BlackRock metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Technology services revenue' should come in at $538.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +23.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity subtotal' stands at $2.32 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue' at $5.36 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Distribution fees' will likely reach $376.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Long-Term' reaching $5.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Fixed income- ETFs' to come in at $426.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity- ETFs' to reach $1.72 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +27.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Investment advisory performance fees' will reach $242.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +304.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue- Equity- Active' will reach $597.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net inflows' of $130.49 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84.17 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets under management - Cash management' will reach $1081.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $930.63 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Assets Under Management' should arrive at $14210.71 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11583.93 billion.

Over the past month, shares of BlackRock have returned +5.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Currently, BLK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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