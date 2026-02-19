Countdown to BioMarin (BMRN) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, reflecting a decline of 72.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $829.66 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BioMarin metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Net product revenues' to come in at $813.04 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Royalty and other revenues' should come in at $13.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME' will reach $123.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM' at $201.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ' of $108.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO' stands at $262.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.1%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN' will reach $20.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -25.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME' will reach $44.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA' to reach $47.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ROCTAVIAN' reaching $7.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -31.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of BioMarin have demonstrated returns of +8.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

