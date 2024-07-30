Countdown to Biogen (BIIB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. (BIIB) will report quarterly earnings of $4 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.38 billion, exhibiting a decline of 3.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Biogen metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Contract manufacturing, royalty and other revenue' to reach $145.22 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total' to come in at $420.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -13% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs' should arrive at $421.06 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total' will likely reach $403.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Rest of world' reaching $202.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Rest of world' at $192.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States' of $42.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States' will reach $153.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World' will reach $248.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States' should come in at $217.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -16.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- United States' stands at $134.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- Rest of World' will reach $21.15 million. The estimate points to a change of +33% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen here>>>



Shares of Biogen have demonstrated returns of -7.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BIIB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

