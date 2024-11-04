Countdown to BILL Holdings (BILL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BILL Holdings (BILL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. Revenues are expected to be $348 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some BILL Holdings metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Interest on funds held for customers' will reach $41.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Subscription and transaction fees' will reach $307.08 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Payment Volume' will likely reach $77.21 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $70 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Transactions Processed' to reach 28.01 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25 million.



Over the past month, BILL Holdings shares have recorded returns of +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BILL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

