Countdown to BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (ONC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (ONC) to post quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.66 billion, up 25.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net product revenues' to reach $1.65 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Product Revenue- Other' will reach $18.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Product Revenue- BRUKINSA(Zanubrutinib)' will likely reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +33.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product Revenue- XGEVA' will reach $69.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net revenue from collaborations' should arrive at $10.28 million. The estimate points to a change of -22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product Revenue- BLINCYTO' to come in at $29.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product Revenue- KYPROLIS' should come in at $18.24 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product Revenue- POBEVCY' at $11.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR shares have witnessed a change of +1.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ONC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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