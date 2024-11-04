Countdown to Bentley Systems (BSY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, indicating an increase of 13.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $339.93 million, representing an increase of 10.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bentley Systems metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Services' at $23.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $305.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Perpetual licenses' reaching $11.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Revenue - YoY growth' of 10.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Annualized Recurring Revenues (ARR)' should come in at $1.25 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.12 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue - Perpetual licenses - YoY growth' to reach -7.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 25.7%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue - Subscriptions - YoY growth' to come in at 12.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Bentley Systems here>>>



Shares of Bentley Systems have experienced a change of -1% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.