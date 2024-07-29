Countdown to Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Becton Dickinson (BDX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.31 per share, indicating an increase of 11.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $5.07 billion, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Becton Dickinson metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- BD Medical' will likely reach $2.52 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Interventional' should come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences' of $1.28 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences' to reach $380.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International' should arrive at $169.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International' will reach $231.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' will reach $269.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' to come in at $312.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- BD Interventional- United States' reaching $866.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International' stands at $89.11 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' will reach $235.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' at $78.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.



Over the past month, Becton Dickinson shares have recorded returns of +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BDX will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

