Countdown to Becton Dickinson (BDX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Becton Dickinson (BDX) to post quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 17.8%. Revenues are expected to be $5.15 billion, down 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Becton Dickinson metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- BD Interventional' reaching $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery' to reach $407.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention' at $487.99 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care' will reach $406.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- BD Medical- Medication Management Solutions- International' will reach $141.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- BD Life Sciences- Biosciences- International' will reach $205.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- United States' stands at $257.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- United States' should come in at $317.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- BD Interventional- United States' to come in at $885.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Surgery- International' will likely reach $98.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Peripheral Intervention- International' of $229.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- BD Interventional- Urology and Critical Care- International' should arrive at $88.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Becton Dickinson have returned +0.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

