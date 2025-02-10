Countdown to Baxter (BAX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Baxter International (BAX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, reflecting a decline of 40.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.66 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.5%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Baxter metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Care and Connectivity Solutions' should come in at $488.82 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Infusion Therapies and Technologies' will reach $960.92 million. The estimate points to a change of -7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Front Line Care' reaching $289.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals' will reach $633.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Net Sales- United States' at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -20.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- International' to come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -41.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S.' will likely reach $218.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International' to reach $431.99 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S.' of $148.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- International' should arrive at $125.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other- U.S.' stands at $9.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Other- International' will reach $7.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +75.6% year over year.



