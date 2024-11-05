Countdown to Baxter (BAX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Baxter International (BAX) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Baxter metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Front Line Care' of $299.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $15.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery' at $266.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals' should arrive at $613.55 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S.' should come in at $74.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- International' to come in at $2.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S.' reaching $210.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- International' will likely reach $417.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- U.S.' stands at $144.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery- International' will reach $121.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other- U.S.' to reach $10.59 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other- International' will reach $4.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.8%.



Over the past month, Baxter shares have recorded returns of +0.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BAX will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

