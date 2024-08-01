Countdown to Baxter (BAX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Baxter International (BAX) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.74 billion, increasing 1% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Baxter metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Advanced Surgery' will likely reach $282.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Front Line Care' will reach $293.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other' at $14.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals' should arrive at $578.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Front Line Care- International' will reach $73.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Front Line Care- U.S.' will reach $220.09 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Other- International' of $4.36 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Net Sales- United States' reaching $1.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Net Sales- International' to come in at $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Acute Therapies- U.S.' should come in at $68.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Acute Therapies- International' to reach $123.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Pharmaceuticals- U.S.' stands at $190.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.



Over the past month, shares of Baxter have returned +8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. Currently, BAX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

