Countdown to Bank OZK (OZK) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Bank OZK (OZK) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.67 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $444.07 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Bank OZK metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 35.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest margin' should come in at 4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $32.78 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $33.61 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' at $412.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $392.55 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $410.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $389.40 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'BOLI income' will reach $6.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.76 million.

Analysts forecast 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' to reach $7.79 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.53 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bank OZK have experienced a change of -6.4% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OZK is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

