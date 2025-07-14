Countdown to Bank OZK (OZK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (OZK) will report quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $417.66 million, exhibiting an increase of 0.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Bank OZK metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 35.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 32.7% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)' will reach $36.11 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $33.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Interest Income' at $32.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.78 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' to reach $388.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $391.03 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $371.63 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $387.99 million.

Analysts expect 'BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value' to come in at $5.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.61 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Loan service, maintenance and other fees' of $7.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Bank OZK have experienced a change of +15.4% in the past month compared to the +4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), OZK is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

