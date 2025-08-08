Countdown to Bally's (BALY) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Bally's (BALY) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.23 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 72.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $653.85 million, increasing 5.2% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Bally's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Casinos & Resorts' will reach $394.25 million. The estimate indicates a change of +14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- International Interactive' reaching $201.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- North America Interactive' stands at $56.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDAR- International Interactive' will reach $79.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDAR- Casinos & Resorts' should come in at $119.90 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Bally's shares have witnessed a change of -14.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BALY is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bally's Corporation (BALY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.