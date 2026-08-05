Countdown to Axsome (AXSM) Q2 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) will report quarterly loss of -$0.99 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $224.52 million, exhibiting an increase of 49.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 14.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Axsome metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net' should arrive at $222.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +49.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales, net- Auvelity' to reach $174.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +46.1%.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales, net- Sunosi' to come in at $33.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.6% year over year.

Shares of Axsome have demonstrated returns of -15.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AXSM is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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