Countdown to Axon (AXON) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Axon Enterprise (AXON) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, reflecting an increase of 12.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $699.57 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Axon metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Services' will reach $302.27 million. The estimate points to a change of +39.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Products' should arrive at $396.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Annual recurring revenue' should come in at $1231.82 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $885.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Axon shares have witnessed a change of +6.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AXON is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

