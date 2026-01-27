Countdown to Axis Capital (AXS) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Axis Capital (AXS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.97 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $1.64 billion, up 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Axis Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned' should come in at $1.43 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Other insurance related income (loss)' of $6.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net investment income' will likely reach $197.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Premiums Earned- Reinsurance Segment' at $375.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Acquisition Cost Ratio - Total' will reach 18.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 20.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net loss and loss expense ratio - Insurance' reaching 63.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 58.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net loss and loss expense ratio - Reinsurance' will reach 79.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 65.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - Insurance' to come in at 94.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 91.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - Reinsurance' stands at 103.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'General and Administrative Expense Ratio - Reinsurance' to reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total' will reach 59.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Total' should arrive at 91.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 94.2% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Axis Capital have returned -5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Currently, AXS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.