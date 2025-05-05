Countdown to AvidXchange (AVDX) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $109.74 million, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AvidXchange metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Payment' will likely reach $77.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Software' at $30.78 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Transaction Yield' stands at $5.55. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.47.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Transactions Processed' should come in at 19.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Payment Volume' reaching $20.77 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.90 billion.



View all Key Company Metrics for AvidXchange here>>>



Shares of AvidXchange have experienced a change of +6.3% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.