Countdown to Avery Dennison (AVY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison (AVY) to post quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.21 billion, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Avery Dennison metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Solutions Group' will reach $697.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Materials Group' will reach $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Solutions Group' should arrive at $71.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $77.40 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Materials Group' reaching $223.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $222.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Avery Dennison shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.