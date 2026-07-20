Countdown to AvalonBay (AVB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from AvalonBay Communities (AVB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.80 per share, indicating a decline of 0.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $778.72 million, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific AvalonBay metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental and other income' to reach $771.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Same Store Economic Occupancy' should arrive at 96.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.2%.

Analysts expect 'Depreciation expense' to come in at $234.64 million.

Over the past month, shares of AvalonBay have returned +8.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, AVB carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.