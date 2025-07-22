Countdown to AutoNation (AN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation (AN) to post quarterly earnings of $4.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. Revenues are expected to be $6.8 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some AutoNation metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Parts and service' will reach $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Finance and insurance net' at $337.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Used Vehicle' should arrive at $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- New Vehicle' reaching $3.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Retail vehicle unit sales - Total' will likely reach 130,325 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 126,772 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue per vehicle retailed - New' will reach $51872.62 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $50965.00 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per vehicle retailed - Used' of $27368.63 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26617.00 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance' to reach $2598.93 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2556.00 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail vehicle unit sales - Used' should come in at 66,701 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 65,504 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Retail vehicle unit sales - New' stands at 63,624 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 61,268 .

Analysts expect 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Used' to come in at $1612.39 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1638.00 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross profit per vehicle retailed - New' will reach $2892.10 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3108.00 in the same quarter last year.

AutoNation shares have witnessed a change of +0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoNation, Inc. (AN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.