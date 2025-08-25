Countdown to Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk (ADSK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.73 billion, up 14.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Autodesk metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue- Maintenance' will likely reach $9.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue- Other' will reach $89.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Total subscription and maintenance revenue' will reach $1.64 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by Product Family- M&E (Media and Entertainment)' will reach $97.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Product Family- Other' should arrive at $39.76 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +32.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by Product Family- AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations)' to reach $821.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.3%.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue by Product Family- MFG (Manufacturing)' to come in at $341.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue by Product Family- AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT' of $416.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Billings' at $1.57 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.24 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Autodesk shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ADSK is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

