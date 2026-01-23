Countdown to AT&T (T) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that AT&T (T) will report quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $32.73 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific AT&T metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Communications- Business Wireline' will reach $4.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Communications- Consumer Wireline' will likely reach $3.65 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Corporate and Other' stands at -$34.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -130.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Communications- Mobility' will reach $23.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Fiber Broadband Connections' to reach 10.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9.33 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Consumer Wireline - Fiber Broadband Net Additions' should arrive at 284.24 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 307.00 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Non Fiber Broadband Connections' of 4.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.66 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Net Additions' will reach 151.01 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 123.00 thousand.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mobility Subscribers - Postpaid phone' should come in at 74.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 72.75 million.

Analysts expect 'Mobility Net Additions - Postpaid Phone' to come in at 439.25 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 482.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Consumer Wireline - Broadband Connections - Broadband' reaching 14.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.99 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobility - Total Mobility Net Additions' at 1.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.81 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of AT&T have experienced a change of -4.4% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), T is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

