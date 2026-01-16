Countdown to Atlantic Union (AUB) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Atlantic Union (AUB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, indicating an increase of 28.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $380.7 million, representing an increase of 71.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Atlantic Union metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 52.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Margin' reaching 3.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' of $33.61 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $22.37 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non Interest Income' to come in at $52.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.23 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net interest income (FTE)' stands at $327.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $187.04 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Interchange fees, net' will reach $3.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.34 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Bank owned life insurance income' should come in at $5.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.56 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Fiduciary and asset management fees' will likely reach $18.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other operating income' at $4.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.74 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to reach $12.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.83 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Loan-related interest rate swap fees' will reach $4.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.08 million.

Atlantic Union shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AUB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

