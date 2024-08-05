Countdown to Assurant (AIZ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Assurant (AIZ) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.58 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.87 billion, increasing 4.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Assurant metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Fees and other income' at $358.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net earned premiums, fees and other income' stands at $2.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should come in at $127.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Global Housing' will likely reach $593.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total revenues- Corporate & Other' will reach $6.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +79.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total revenues- Global Lifestyle' will reach $2.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net investment income- Global Housing' should arrive at $28.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net investment income- Corporate & Other' to reach $7.05 million. The estimate points to a change of +85.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net earned premiums- Global Housing' will reach $525.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fees and other income- Global Lifestyle' reaching $337.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net investment income- Global Lifestyle' of $93.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Fees and other income- Global Housing' to come in at $32.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Assurant have demonstrated returns of +7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

