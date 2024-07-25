Countdown to Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

The upcoming report from Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share, indicating a decline of 7.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $331.36 million, representing an increase of 1% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Associated Banc-Corp metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach 37,935.32 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 37,568.99 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 59.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 57.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total nonperforming assets' will reach $186.50 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $139.20 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $266.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $262.71 million.

Analysts expect 'Wealth management fees' to come in at $23.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.48 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Capital markets, net' should arrive at $5.51 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.09 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $64.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $65.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking, net' will likely reach $3.30 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.77 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Card-based fees' at $11.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.40 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges and deposit accounts fees' reaching $12.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.37 million.

Analysts forecast 'Other fee-based revenue' to reach $4.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.47 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $265.34 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $257.92 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Associated Banc-Corp here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Associated Banc-Corp have returned +15.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, ASB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.