Countdown to Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) to post quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13%. Revenues are expected to be $2.75 billion, up 12% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arthur J. Gallagher metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Commissions' at $1.57 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Fees' will likely reach $957.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Brokerage, as adjusted' should arrive at $2.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue Risk Management Segment- Revenues before reimbursements' will reach $368.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue Brokerage Segment- Contingent revenues' to come in at $59.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Risk Management Segment- Fees' should come in at $360.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Risk Management Segment- Reimbursements' of $39.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.1% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Contingent revenues' will reach $59.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Brokerage - Compensation expense ratio' to reach 54.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 56.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Risk Management Segment - Operating expense ratio' stands at 18.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 19.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Risk Management Segment - Compensation expense ratio' reaching 57.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.2% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Brokerage - Operating expense ratio' will reach 14.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Arthur J. Gallagher here>>>



Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have demonstrated returns of +4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AJG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.