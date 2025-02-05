Countdown to Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics (ARW) to post quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 32.4%. Revenues are expected to be $7 billion, down 10.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Arrow Electronics metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Global ECS' at $2.25 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Global components' should come in at $4.75 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported' will reach $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA' stands at $2.28 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenue- Europe ECS sales as reported' reaching $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Europe components sales, as reported' to reach $1.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -28.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported' will reach $1.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported' of $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $2.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.3% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global ECS non-GAAP operating income' should arrive at $150.20 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $146.11 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global components non-GAAP operating income' will likely reach $169.80 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $287.70 million in the same quarter last year.



