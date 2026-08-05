Countdown to Arrow Electronics (ARW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics (ARW) will report quarterly earnings of $4.45 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 83.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $9.45 billion, exhibiting an increase of 24.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Arrow Electronics metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Global ECS' should come in at $2.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Global components' stands at $7.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +32.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Geographic Revenue- Americas Components sales, as reported' of $2.41 billion. The estimate points to a change of +41.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA components sales, as reported' will likely reach $1.84 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +29.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenue- EMEA ECS sales as reported' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenue- Americas ECS sales as reported' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenue- Asia components sales, as reported' should arrive at $2.74 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +27.4% year over year.

Shares of Arrow Electronics have experienced a change of +17.4% in the past month compared to the +3.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ARW is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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