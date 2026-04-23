Countdown to Arch Capital (ACGL) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to post quarterly earnings of $2.45 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 59.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.67 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Arch Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will likely reach $417.66 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Reinsurance Segment' of $1.98 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Net premiums earned- Insurance Segment' at $1.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Net premiums earned' will reach $4.24 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Loss Ratio - Total' stands at 54.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 61.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Mortgage Segment' reaching 17.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 15.0%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio' should arrive at 10.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.0%.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - Total' to come in at 83.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Total' will reach 28.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment' should come in at 60.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 66.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Acquisition Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' to reach 19.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Underwriting Expense Ratio - Other Operating Expense Ratio - Insurance Segment' will reach 15.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.6% in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Arch Capital shares have recorded returns of +3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ACGL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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