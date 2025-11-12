Countdown to Aramark (ARMK) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (ARMK) to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. Revenues are expected to be $5.16 billion, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Aramark metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- FSS International' reaching $1.44 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- FSS United States' to come in at $3.70 billion. The estimate points to a change of +16.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- FSS United States' will reach $262.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $200.72 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- FSS International' will reach $65.69 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.21 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating Income- FSS United States' of $284.23 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $240.63 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- FSS International' stands at $71.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.80 million.

Over the past month, shares of Aramark have returned -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, ARMK carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Aramark (ARMK)

