Countdown to Aptiv (APTV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aptiv PLC (APTV) to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 30%. Revenues are expected to be $5.17 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aptiv metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions' at $3.67 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience' to come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience' should come in at $157.26 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $109 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions' stands at $459.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $451 million.



Shares of Aptiv have demonstrated returns of -6.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APTV is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

