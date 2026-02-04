Countdown to Apollo Global Management (APO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Apollo Global Management metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Total Assets Under Management' to come in at $934.00 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $750.00 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees' will reach $918.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $742.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net' will reach $195.97 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160.00 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee' should come in at $73.93 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income' to reach $331.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $269.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income' of $17.57 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees' stands at $280.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $321.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income' should arrive at $3.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.91 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees' will reach $35.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $29.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income' at $71.08 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings' will likely reach $846.85 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $841.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings' reaching $669.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $554.00 million.

Apollo Global Management shares have witnessed a change of -16.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), APO is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

