Countdown to Aon (AON) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Aon (AON) will announce quarterly earnings of $6.04 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.86 billion, increasing 19.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Aon metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions' to reach $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Health Solutions' to come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +42.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions' will reach $2.10 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.3%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Wealth Solutions' reaching $499.98 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 5.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' should arrive at 5.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' will likely reach 5.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth' at 5.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth' will reach 5.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6% in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Aon have demonstrated returns of -9.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

