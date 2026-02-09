Countdown to Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) will report quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $15.59 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Anheuser-Busch Inbev metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies' stands at $111.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Middle Americas' will reach $4.80 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- North America' of $3.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue-EMEA' should arrive at $2.62 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America' should come in at 38542 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 38907 thousands of hectoliters.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Volume in Hectoliters - South America' will reach 41800 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44950 thousands of hectoliters.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA' reaching 24837 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24883 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume' to reach 139846 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 141829 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies' to come in at 123 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 135 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Volume in Hectoliters - North America' at 19469 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19516 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific' will likely reach 15074 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13439 thousands of hectoliters.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch Inbev have demonstrated returns of +15.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

