Countdown to Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.97 per share, reflecting a decline of 1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $15.35 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Anheuser-Busch Inbev metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Global Export & Holding Companies' reaching $108.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Middle Americas' stands at $4.38 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- North America' should come in at $3.81 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Asia Pacific' at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- South America' will reach $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Volume in Hectoliters - Middle America' will reach 37862 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 37107 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume in Hectoliters - South America' should arrive at 39248 thousands of hectoliters. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39502 thousands of hectoliters in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Volume in Hectoliters - EMEA' to reach 24298 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 24039 thousands of hectoliters.

Analysts predict that the 'AB InBev Worldwide - Total Volume' will reach 145507 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 148039 thousands of hectoliters.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Volume in Hectoliters - Global Export and Holding Companies' will likely reach 107 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 112 thousands of hectoliters.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Volume in Hectoliters - North America' of 21947 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 22764 thousands of hectoliters.

Analysts expect 'Volume in Hectoliters - Asia Pacific' to come in at 22045 thousands of hectoliters. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 24514 thousands of hectoliters.

Over the past month, Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have recorded returns of +3.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BUD will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.