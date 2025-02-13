Countdown to Analog Devices (ADI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices (ADI) to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 11%. Revenues are expected to be $2.36 billion, down 6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Analog Devices metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Consumer' will reach $322.60 million. The estimate points to a change of +17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Communications' will reach $271.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Automotive' reaching $711.51 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.7%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Industrial' stands at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of -12.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Analog Devices have experienced a change of -6% in the past month compared to the +3.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

