Countdown to Ametek (AME) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ametek (AME) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.74 billion, increasing 0.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ametek metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' should arrive at $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' reaching $581.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' to reach $347.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $352.94 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' will reach $122.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $90.69 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Ametek here>>>



Over the past month, Ametek shares have recorded returns of -3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AME will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

