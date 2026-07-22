Countdown to Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) will report quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $322.17 million, exhibiting an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ameris Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest margin (TE)' will likely reach 3.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio' should come in at 49.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 51.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Book value per share (period end)' at $62.03 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57.02 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balances - Total Earning Assets' will reach $26.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $24.77 billion.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income (TE)' to come in at $248.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $232.74 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $73.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $68.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $249.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $231.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp have demonstrated returns of +2.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ABCB is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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